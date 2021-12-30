|LL Cool J Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance After Testing Positive for COVID-19|Candace Parker Voted AP Female Athlete of the Year Again|EBONY Rundown: FDA Says At-Home Rapid Tests Less Sensitive to Omicron, Pittsburgh Prepares to Inaugurate First Black Mayor, and More|Best Fashion Moments of 2021|5 Ways to Upgrade Your Decor in the New Year|U.S. Lifts Travel Ban to South African Countries|A South Carolina Restaurant Owner Has Donated Over 60 Cars to People in Need|2021, the Year Black Athletes Gave Mental Health the Spotlight It Deserves|This Deck of Cards Inspires Good Deeds for the New Year|Black Maternal Health Draws Key Allies for the Movement

LL Cool J Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Image: Paul Morigi/Getty Images.

Hip hop icon LL Cool J has canceled his New Year’s Eve performance after testing positive for COVID-19, People reports.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was scheduled to perform during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airing Friday on ABC set in Times Square as part of a scaled-down event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the spread of the omicron variant

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,”  LL said in a statement.

“We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” he added.

In addition to LL’s withdrawal, R&B singer Chloe Bailey has also canceled her appearance at ABC’s Times Square event.

See Also
SZA Hints at New Music Through Her First NFT Collaboration With American Express

Last week, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to reduce the number of attendees at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration due to the city’s increasing COVID cases. Only about 15,000 people will be allowed to attend the event.

“New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year—we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely, and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.“ There is a lot to celebrate and these additional safety measures will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year.” 

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!