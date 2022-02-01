|Step Up Your Black History Knowledge With This Curated Documentary Playlist|PBS’ Marian Anderson Documentary Highlights the Racial Fortitude of the Legendary Opera Singer|John Legend Is Launching a Skin Care Line|EBONY Rundown: Detective in Lauren Smith-Fields Case Suspended, Nick Cannon Expecting Baby Boy, and More|Parents Sue Iowa School District Over Blackface Video|Federal Prosecutors Strike Plea Deal With McMichaels in Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crime Case|Marsai Martin Stars Alongside Her Dad in Hollister Campaign|Off to the Races: Pegasus World Cup Weekend 2022 Took the Sports World by Storm|Lizzo Partners With Logitech for New ‘Defy Logic’ Campaign|Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Announces New Collection Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Step Up Your Black History Knowledge With This Curated Documentary Playlist

Magellan TV streaming a documentary on Bessie Coleman this month. Image: George Rinhart/Corbis/Getty Images.

Documentary streaming service Magellan TV has created a special lineup in honor of Black History Month. Complete with powerful and informative documentaries and docu-series that showcase the breadth and depth of the Black experience in America, this diverse collection of films highlights some of the most influential Black luminaries throughout time as well as important moments in Black history.

Check out some of the titles included in the curated lineup below:

The Fight for the Black Middle Class: In this revealing doc, veteran journalist Bob Herbert examines the heroic efforts of Black families to pursue the American dream in the face of unrelenting barriers.

Bessie Coleman: The First Black Aviatrix: Learn about the life and impact of the pioneer aviatrix Bessie Coleman, who was the first Black woman to receive a pilot’s license.

For Love of Liberty: The Story of America’s Black Patriots: This film uses letters, diaries, speeches, journalistic accounts, historical text, and military records to document and acknowledge the sacrifices and accomplishments of African American servicemen and women since the earliest days of the republic.

Monumental Crossroads: Heritage, History and Hate: Explore the legacy of the South during a 6,000-mile road trip through the former Confederacy. A myriad of supporters and opponents—white, Black, Northerners and Southerners—are met along the way.

A Ripple of Hope: This film retells the events of April 4, 1968, the day that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside a Memphis hotel room. Advised against appearing before an inner-city crowd in Indianapolis, Robert Kennedy delivered an extemporaneous speech that brought a sense of peace to the city in the wake of tragedy.

Jayhawkers: The True Story of Phog Allen and Wilt Chamberlain: Directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Willmott, Jayhawkers tells the powerful tale of how a small group of unlikely allies modernized college sports and changed a small Midwestern town, serving as a parallel to the Civil Rights movement that would transform an entire American society.

Ku Klux Klan: An American Story: This film analyzes one of the darkest chapters in American history—the inception and rise of American terrorist hate group, Ku Klux Klan.

Race for Justice: The ongoing struggle for acceptance and justice continues amidst a burgeoning national debate over race and police brutality.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.