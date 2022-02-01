Step Up Your Black History Knowledge With This Curated Documentary Playlist

Documentary streaming service Magellan TV has created a special lineup in honor of Black History Month. Complete with powerful and informative documentaries and docu-series that showcase the breadth and depth of the Black experience in America, this diverse collection of films highlights some of the most influential Black luminaries throughout time as well as important moments in Black history.

Check out some of the titles included in the curated lineup below:

The Fight for the Black Middle Class: In this revealing doc, veteran journalist Bob Herbert examines the heroic efforts of Black families to pursue the American dream in the face of unrelenting barriers.

Bessie Coleman: The First Black Aviatrix: Learn about the life and impact of the pioneer aviatrix Bessie Coleman, who was the first Black woman to receive a pilot’s license.

For Love of Liberty: The Story of America’s Black Patriots: This film uses letters, diaries, speeches, journalistic accounts, historical text, and military records to document and acknowledge the sacrifices and accomplishments of African American servicemen and women since the earliest days of the republic.

Monumental Crossroads: Heritage, History and Hate: Explore the legacy of the South during a 6,000-mile road trip through the former Confederacy. A myriad of supporters and opponents—white, Black, Northerners and Southerners—are met along the way.

A Ripple of Hope: This film retells the events of April 4, 1968, the day that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside a Memphis hotel room. Advised against appearing before an inner-city crowd in Indianapolis, Robert Kennedy delivered an extemporaneous speech that brought a sense of peace to the city in the wake of tragedy.

Jayhawkers: The True Story of Phog Allen and Wilt Chamberlain: Directed by Oscar-winner Kevin Willmott, Jayhawkers tells the powerful tale of how a small group of unlikely allies modernized college sports and changed a small Midwestern town, serving as a parallel to the Civil Rights movement that would transform an entire American society.

Ku Klux Klan: An American Story: This film analyzes one of the darkest chapters in American history—the inception and rise of American terrorist hate group, Ku Klux Klan.

Race for Justice: The ongoing struggle for acceptance and justice continues amidst a burgeoning national debate over race and police brutality.