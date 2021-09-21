|EBONY Rundown: The Fugees Reunite for Anniversary Tour, Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross Reportedly Joining RHOA, and More|Harlem’s Fashion Row and Toyota Team Up for HBCU Fashion Summit|Malika Andrews to Host New ESPN Show ‘NBA Today’|Sara Dash, Co-Founder of the Legendary Singing Group LaBelle, Passes Away at 76|Department of Homeland Security to Investigate Accusations of Border Agents Beating Haitian Migrants|Emmy Winner Michaela Coel Implores Folks to Stay True To Themselves in Her New Book ‘Misfits: A Personal Manifesto’|Mastercard Donates $5M Grant to Morehouse, Spelman for Black Entrepreneurship Program|RuPaul Makes History With 11th Emmy Win|Debbie Allen Makes History As the First Black Woman to Receive the Governors Award|Comedian A.J. Johnson Passes Away at 56

ESPN announced on Monday that Malika Andrews will host the network’s new basketball show, NBA Today, Yahoo Sports reports.

NBA Today will replace The Jump, which was formerly hosted by Rachel Nichols. The show was canceled after a recording of Nichols claiming that Maria Taylor was being promoted because of the network’s “crappy longtime record on diversity,” went public, as EBONY previously reported.

Andrews’ new show is a part of a new multi-year contract extension she recently signed with the network.

Along with Andrews, NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter, and ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe will also be a part of NBA Today’s lineup.

“Let’s do this,” Andrews tweeted in excitement.

“It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA—a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world,” Andrew said in a statement. “Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts, and insiders on our team.”

David Roberts, ESPN Senior Vice President, NBA and Studio Production, praised Andrews as a journalist on the rise.

NBA Today will provide in-depth, comprehensive daily coverage of all aspects of the NBA,” Roberts said. “Malika, who is a phenomenally talented commentator, will run point on a show that will feature a vibrant cast of expert analysts who all offer distinct perspectives on the game. Through the contributions of our wide array of NBA reporters, the show will be both newsy and timely with an eye towards the biggest games around the league that day.”

Andrews made her debut as a sideline reporter during the 2019-20 season at the NBA’s bubble and she served as the sideline reporter for Finals last year.

Before coming to ESPN in 2018, Andrews was a reporter for the Chicago Tribune.

Per ESPN, Andrews will continue as the sideline reporter during NBA games.

NBA Today will debut on October 18th and air every weekday between 3 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

