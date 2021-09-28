Mara Brock Akil Launches New Production Company In Partnership With Netflix

Mara Brock Akil, the creator of the UPN series Girlfriends, announced that her production company story27 has signed a partnership deal with Netflix, Variety reports.

Previously, Akil partnered with Warner Bros. TV, on The CW’s DC Comics drama Black Lightning.

Susie Fitzgerald, former AMC and SundanceTV programming executive, has come aboard as President of Development and Production of story27. In her new role, she will oversee all film, television, and digital media projects.

“At story27, thoughtful and entertaining projects centering the humanity of the marginalized is the priority and that starts with identifying the best and most unique storytellers,” Akil said. “Susie’s artist-friendly approach coupled with her taste and extremely impressive track record allows for story27 to be a destination and home for the next wave of creatives and writers with impactful stories to tell. I’m excited to have her at both the creative and business table with me as we grow the company through our partnership with Netflix and beyond.”

Fitzgerald expressed her excitement about working with Akil and bringing new content to the masses.

“I’m incredibly honored to join Mara and help build the innovative team at story27,” said Fitzgerald. “Mara’s incisive storytelling through memorable characters, as well as her innate ability to identify and develop fresh talent, make her a visionary in the field. I look forward to working closely with her as she creates new work while collaborating with her to seek out new voices with relevant and unexplored narratives for the screen.”

Upcoming projects from story27 include:

Agency is an hour-long drama inspired by the real lives of iconic sports agents, Aaron and Eric Goodwin. Agency follows two Black brothers from Oakland whose relationships to each other and their families are tested when they form a sports agency to disrupt the industry and the culture.

Forever is an hour-long drama that is inspired-by an adaptation of Judy Blume’s YA romance novel of the same, in which two Black high schoolers in Los Angeles navigate first love and intimacy amidst social and parental pressures.

Astronaut Chicks is a half-hour comedy, in which in a speculative near future, four young, female Black friends challenge each other to live a fly life, launch some dreams, and land on some purpose.

Stamped from the Beginning is a partnership with One Story Up, that is a hybrid documentary feature adaptation of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s incisive and urgent work of the same name, which chronicles in detail the origins and evolution of racist ideas.