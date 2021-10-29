MC Lyte to Star in New Sitcom, ‘Partners In Rhyme’

Hip hop icon MC Lyte teams up with noted director/producer Bentley Kyle Evans, for a brand new sitcom, Partners In Rhyme. According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the seven-episode original series will premiere weekly beginning Thursday, November 18 on AMC Networks’ streaming service, ALLBLK.

The sitcom gives a hilarious view of the record industry through the lens of renowned rap legend Lana Crawford (played by MC Lyte) and her up-and-coming protégé, her niece Lucious T (Precious Way). “When Lana discovers she is being dropped as an artist from her label and in massive debt, The OG rap star is propositioned into managing her niece, who is an Instagram star on the rise,” read the show’s synopsis.

Rounding out the cast is Lana’s ride or die best friend and personal assistant, Victoria “Vicky” Sims (Cloie Wyatt Taylor); Mekhai Crawford (Ron G.) her younger, freeloading brother, a top-ranking label executive who’s the brains behind the new dynamic duo, Hazel Wilson (Rolanda Watts) and trustworthy and reliable recording engineer Boston Jacobs (Wesley Jonathan, Monogamy), who are all on hand to make sure Lucious T launches into superstardom.

Partners In Rhyme is executive produced by Bentley Kyle Evans for Harvest Studio’s, MC Lyte, and Lynn Richardson in association with production company Sunni Gyrl and ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.

Get ready for the series premiere by checking out the trailer below: