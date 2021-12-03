|Kiesha Nix Becomes the First Black Woman Named Vice-President of Lakers Organization|Meagan Good Talks New Series ‘Harlem,’ Representation and Being More than Sexy|Child Star Jonshel Alexander, Who Co-Starred in ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild,’ Was Fatally Shot|Check Out Suzy Black NYC, the Black-Owned Luxury Lingerie Brand Bringing Sexy to All Sizes|Tracy Oliver, Meagan Good, and Grace Byers on Bringing ‘Harlem’ to Life|Celina Smith on Playing the Title Role in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’|Pepsi to Release New Ad Highlighting HBCU Marching Bands During SWAC Championship|Janet Rollé Is the First Black CEO of the American Ballet Theatre|Miss Kentucky Elle Smith Wins the 2021 Miss USA Crown|In ‘Friends From the Beginning,’ Author Stacey Johnson-Batiste Celebrates VP Kamala Harris

Meagan Good Talks New Series ‘Harlem,’ Representation and Being More than Sexy

Meagan Good photographed by Irma Lomidze

One thing about Meagan Good, as an actress and as a human being, is that she’s got no choice but to give you sex appeal; but the talented actress and producer is a lot more than her killer looks. Her latest project Harlem is a dramedy that follows four Black female friends, with very different personalities, as they navigate dating, work and their personal relationships in the upper Manhattan enclave, renown for its rich Black history and culture. (And yes, there is room on TV for more than one show with a cast of Black leading ladies!) Get into this chat as Good tackles representation, being more than sexy, and why this Prime Video series is a must-watch.

The actress Meagan Good stars as Camille, a professor, in Prime Video’s Harlem. Image: Irma Lomidze; Stylist: Philippe Uter, Makeup: Jorge Monroy; Hair: Maisha Oliver

