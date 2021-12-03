Meagan Good Talks New Series ‘Harlem,’ Representation and Being More than Sexy

One thing about Meagan Good, as an actress and as a human being, is that she’s got no choice but to give you sex appeal; but the talented actress and producer is a lot more than her killer looks. Her latest project Harlem is a dramedy that follows four Black female friends, with very different personalities, as they navigate dating, work and their personal relationships in the upper Manhattan enclave, renown for its rich Black history and culture. (And yes, there is room on TV for more than one show with a cast of Black leading ladies!) Get into this chat as Good tackles representation, being more than sexy, and why this Prime Video series is a must-watch.

The actress Meagan Good stars as Camille, a professor, in Prime Video’s Harlem. Image: Irma Lomidze; Stylist: Philippe Uter, Makeup: Jorge Monroy; Hair: Maisha Oliver