EBONY Exclusive: Megan Thee Stallion Dishes on Her Flaming Hot Collab

Image: courtesy of Frito-Lay.

Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion is always one to keep it spicy. In a sit down with EBONY’s own Steven London, she kept it “flaming hot” as she shared exclusive tea with him on her Salt-N-Pepa homage during Super Bowl LVI , how she likes to add a bit of her own special flavor to her hot Cheetos, and what’s she’s dropping on her new album that we didn’t expect. And in keeping in the spirit of continued elevation, the “Savage” superstar spoke about her recent graduation from Texas Southern University and the importance of continuing in her family’s legacy of attending HBCUS.

Check out the video segment below to learn more about the fire collaboration and all of her success:

