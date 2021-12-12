|Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University|Several Tornadoes Have Devastated Parts of Midwest and South, With Over 70 Deaths Confirmed in Kentucky|Buy This: 6 Chic Socks to Rock This Winter Season|EBONY Rundown: Federal Investigators Uncover ‘Modern-Day Slavery’ Operation, Common and Tiffany Haddish Split, and More|Robbie Shakespeare, Legendary Reggae Bassist, Passes Away at 68|Top Companies Back the Data & Trust Alliance Group in Addressing A.I. Bias in Hiring Practices|Former NFL Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas Passes Away at 33|World War II Veteran Eddie Durham Celebrates 100th Birthday|Time Magazine Names Simone Biles Athlete of the Year|Black Friday: Getting to Know Rising Star Stylist Tyler Okuns

Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University

Image: Instagram/@thestallion

Grammy award-winning hip hop superstar, Megan Thee Stallion is now a proud college graduate, Yahoo News reports.

On Saturday, Megan received her undergraduate degree in health administration from the Houston-based HBCU Texas Southern University. Megan took to Twitter to celebrate her tremendous accomplishment

“Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate,” her tweet read.

Donned in her graduation regalia, Megan shared photos from her graduation ceremony and in another tweet, the “Savage ” rapper wrote, “When people count me out or tell me I can’t do something it only makes me go harder.”

https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1469717057482678279?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1469717057482678279%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yahoo.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmegan-thee-stallion-graduates-college-texas-southern-200532477.html

Megan was celebrated by her fans and public officials alike including Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who shared a video commemorating the moment.

“You worked so hard for this,” he shared with excitement. “Texas is proud of you, the country is proud of you, the secretary is proud of you.”

Although she is one of the most successful artists in the world and dealt with the loss of her mother, Megan has always prioritized her educational goals. 

In an interview with People last year, she announced her plans to impact the healthcare industry after graduation.

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion,” she explained. “I was like, ‘What can I do?’” “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

Also, she said that her mother was her biggest inspiration for continuing her education.

“I want my big mama to be proud,” she said. “She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

In a photo she posted on Instagram, Megan captioned how much her graduation would have meant to her parents.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXW9zQIPtVT/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cb6070c6-1cda-49f2-ac28-67ef17ed744f

“ I know my parents are looking down on me so proud,” her post read. “💙 Thank you, everyone, for all the love today.

