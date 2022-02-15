|Megan Thee Stallion Launches a Charitable Foundation in Honor of Her Late Parents|Simone Biles and Long-time Boyfriend NFL Player Jonathan Owens Are Engaged|Nigerian-British Besties Take Center Stage in Nikki May’s Tantalizing New Novel ‘Wahala’|University of Alabama Names Hall After First Black Student, Replacing Ku Klux Klan Leader’s Name|Mayor Eric Adams Swears in Eddie Gibbs, a Former Convict, to New York State Legislature|5 NBA Players Whose Style Is Lit|Rapper Moneybagg Yo Is the Latest Face for Outwear Company Moose Knuckles|Kodak Black Shot at Justin Bieber’s After Party in Los Angeles|EBONY Rundown: Eminem Takes a Knee at Super Bowl Halftime Show, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Reportedly Split, and More|Purdue University Police Officer Pins Black Student to the Ground by the Neck, Almost Suffocating Him

Megan Thee Stallion Launches a Charitable Foundation in Honor of Her Late Parents

Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

On her 27th birthday, multiple Grammy-Award-winner Megan Thee Stallion announced the launch of her new nonprofit, The Pete and Thomas Foundation, named in honor of her late parents. The Houston MC and recent HBCU graduate of Texas Southern University described the foundation as one of the “most significant endeavors.”

According to the press release, the Pete and Thomas Foundation will focus on “uplifting and helping women, children, senior citizens, and underserved areas in Houston and beyond.”

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan said in a statement released Tuesday. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

The Pete and Thomas Foundation will operate with a three-pronged approach centering on education, housing, and health/wellness.

In education, the foundation will provide scholarships, school supplies, and resources to support students in high-need communities

For housing needs, the non-profit will address housing issues for senior citizens, single mothers, and families impacted by financial emergencies and natural disasters. 

Lastly, in health and wellness, the foundation will support the areas of cancer care, mental health, and food insecurity.

On Instagram, Megan shared how her parents influenced her to give back to her community.

“My parents raised me to help others and give back, and I’m incredibly proud to launch this foundation in their memory, ” her post read.  “Follow @PeteThomasFDN for more.”

