Megan Thee Stallion Launches a Charitable Foundation in Honor of Her Late Parents

On her 27th birthday, multiple Grammy-Award-winner Megan Thee Stallion announced the launch of her new nonprofit, The Pete and Thomas Foundation, named in honor of her late parents. The Houston MC and recent HBCU graduate of Texas Southern University described the foundation as one of the “most significant endeavors.”

According to the press release, the Pete and Thomas Foundation will focus on “uplifting and helping women, children, senior citizens, and underserved areas in Houston and beyond.”

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan said in a statement released Tuesday. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

The Pete and Thomas Foundation will operate with a three-pronged approach centering on education, housing, and health/wellness.

In education, the foundation will provide scholarships, school supplies, and resources to support students in high-need communities

For housing needs, the non-profit will address housing issues for senior citizens, single mothers, and families impacted by financial emergencies and natural disasters.

Lastly, in health and wellness, the foundation will support the areas of cancer care, mental health, and food insecurity.

On Instagram, Megan shared how her parents influenced her to give back to her community.

“My parents raised me to help others and give back, and I’m incredibly proud to launch this foundation in their memory, ” her post read. “Follow @PeteThomasFDN for more.”