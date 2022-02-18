Megan Thee Stallion to Star in a Musical Film

Hip hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion is slated to star in her first feature film F**king Identical Twins, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane, and Megan Mullally are also set to co-star in the movie.

According to the press release, F**king Identical Twins is a “subversive musical spin on The Parent Trap, following two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.”

Megan took to Instagram to share the news of landing her first starring role.

“HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOVIEEEE/ MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS,” her post read.

“I’m so excited I feel so blessed I feel anxious lol I feel a bunch of sh*t😂 I really have been quietly putting in this work and I just can’t wait for the hotties to see everything 💙💙💙,” she added.

Recently, the Grammy-Award-winner has just released her Flamin’ Hot collaboration with Frito-Lay and launched a non-profit in honor of her late parents.

F**king Identical Twins will be the first movie musical released by A24.