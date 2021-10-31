|Michelle Obama to Guest Star in the Final Season of ‘Black-ish’|Stacey Abram’s PAC Donates $1.34 Million to Wipe Out Medical Debt For 108,000 People|Fetty Wap Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Drug Bust|Attorney General Letitia James Is Running for Governor of New York|Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Has Passed Away|Pre-Med Student Quits Harvard, Says She Couldn’t Discuss Breonna Taylor’s Case Before an Exam|UCLA Study Discovers That TV Viewers Prefer Diverse Shows|TV Host Nina Parker Details How a Surprise Asthma Diagnosis Triggered Embarrassment and Hindered Her Social Life|Virginia Councilman Apologizes, Then Defends Photo of Himself in Blackface|Keshia Knight Pulliam and Terrence J to Teach Classes at HBCUs

Michelle Obama to Guest Star in the Final Season of ‘Black-ish’

Image: Billboard Music Awards 2021 via Getty Images

As they cap off their final season, ABC‘s black-ish revealed on Instagram that Michelle Obama will be making an appearance on the sitcom, People reports.

“#blackish is going all out for the final season!” the caption read. “We are honored to have trailblazer @michelleobama join us as an upcoming guest star.”

Expressing her excitement, Obama shared the news on her Twitter feed, posting: 

“I’ve long been a fan of @blackishabc’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis, and Laurence Fishburne, the iconic show first premiered in September 2014. Since its debut, the sitcom has led to the spinoffs Mixed-ish, Grown-ish, and the soon-to-be-released Old-ish.

Show creator, Kenya Barris shared on Instagram that black-ish will be calling it quits after an eight-season run.

“To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect, and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON,” his post read. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for—and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

The final season of black-ish is set to premiere in early 2022 on ABC.

