Missy Elliot to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Four-time Grammy-award winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Missy Elliott, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reports.

Elliott’s star will be located outside the new location of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard. To celebrate the honoree, Ciara, Lizzo, and Elliott’s manager Mona Scott-Young will all be in attendance.

Upon hearing the news, Elliot took to Instagram to express her gratitude.

“I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾💜 #hollywoodwalkoffame🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥, Elliot wrote. “I’ve had to climb over many obstacles & I have been through a lot…but through the grace of God I never gave up even when times have been tough I have FOUGHT!”

“If I hadn’t I may not be receiving these accolades today…,” her post continued. “So that’s why I always try to ENCOURAGE each of you to keep PUSHING THROUGH when times get tough because your BLESSING may be right round the corner!” she continued. “I Thank God for fans like you all who have supported me from Day 1 just know that I am Humbly GRATEFUL.”

Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, noted Elliot’s success as a woman in a genre that’s often dominated by men.

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated hip hop world, and the music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps,” Martinez said. “She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame.”

In recent years, Elliot has been receiving many honors for her significant contributions to music over the past 25 years. In 2019, Elliott became the first female hip hop artist ever to receive the MTV Video Music Awards’ Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. That same year, she became the first female hip hop artist and third-ever rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The event will be emceed by Nicole Mihalka, chair of the Board for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and live-streamed on the Walk of Fame website at 11:30 a.m. PST.