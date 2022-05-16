Atlanta Rapper Lil Keed Has Passed Away at 24

Rising rap star Lil Keed has passed away on Saturday in Los Angeles, Complex reports. He was 24.

At the time of his passing, he was scheduled to perform at a music festival in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday night. No cause of death has been given.

His brother Lil Gotit confirmed his passing in a post on his Instagram.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” Gotit wrote. “I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.” He also posted an additional message on Instagram Stories: “Whyyy bra, whyyy u leave me bra.”

Keed’s girlfriend, Quana Bandz, and the mother of their daughter shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram.

“I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this,” she wrote. “What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind my Mind is lost baby.”

“I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was,” her post continued.” MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home. YOU PROTECTED US. Whyyyy DADDY.”

Born Raqhid Jevon Render in Atlanta, Keed was signed to 300 Entertainment and Young Stoner Life Records, Young Thug’s label. He released seven full-length projects in two years and worked with Lil Yachty, Gunna, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Roddy Ricch.

In a 2020 interview with XXL, Keen shared his vision of becoming one of hip hop’s biggest stars.

“My goal and my intentions for my future? I wanna be a megastar,” Keed told XXL. “I don’t wanna be no superstar…I wanna try to be past Prince and Michael Jackson and ’em. And I know I can do it as long as I stay committed to what I’m doing.”

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lil Keed.