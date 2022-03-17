DJ D-Nice Collabs With LVMH for the Second Anniversary of ‘Club Quarantine’

During the spring of 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Derrick “D-Nice” Jones launched ‘Club Quarantine’, a virtual DJ set streamed on Instagram live with one goal: to help uplift people’s spirits and promote love, positivity and good vibrations. As an established music legend, this initiative brought thousands of viewers together turning their living room into a dancefloor to enjoy the music and relieve some stress during such a difficult time. It also made a cultural impact and D-Nice was recognized by The White House for his efforts.

Nearly two years later, as mask mandates are lifted and people return to a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy, LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) is excited to team up with D-Nice for a final three-night Club Quarantine celebration on Instagram Live. The send-off starts this evening, March 17, from 4 – 6pm PST (7 – 9pm EST) and viewers can join D-Nice on Instagram for his epic last performances. It will continue on Friday, March 18 and, Saturday, March 19, 12pm to 2pm PST (3-5pm EST).

Additionally, to commemorate Women’s History Month, Moët Hennessy will donate to Black Girl Ventures Foundation (BGV), with 100% of the donation matched by D-Nice. The non-profit organization addresses the unique challenges Black/Brown women face in accessing social and financial capital to grow their businesses.

Those tuning in to D-Nice’s Instagram Live will also get the chance to catch surprise guest drop-ins from some of his closest celebrity friends. To mark the celebration, D-Nice and his crew will be sipping curated cocktails from brands like Hennessy X.O., Krug Champagne and Volcan Tequila. There will even be outfit changes from D-Nice, who will be rocking a sharp rotation of brands including Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Dior. That sounds like a proper send off to us.

In a message of thanks to his Instagram followers he said, “Happy 2nd anniversary! We changed the world. We danced together. We cried together. We saved lives! Two years of spreading joy with music while building community. Thanks for rocking with me! Be ready to toast it up this evening. Thank you Instagram for allowing me to use the platform to bring people together. Gratitude!”