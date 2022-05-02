Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival Will Take Place This Weekend in Atlanta

Mary J. Blige is set to launch her inaugural Strength of A Woman Festival in Atlanta.

As Baller Alert reported, the Strength of A Woman Festival, in conjunction with Pepsi and Live Nation, will take place on May 7th, 2022, with performances by Chaka Khan, Xscape, City Girls, Queen Naija, Omeretta, and of course Mary herself.

“Get dressed. Get decked out. Let your hair down. The strength of a woman is about us coming together to heal, to be examples for each other, and to do some partying,” Blige said about the festival.

Outside of the concert, the festival will take place all weekend long and focus on cultivating women’s empowerment. On Friday, May 6th, comedian Ms. Pat, will headline a night of comedy followed by the highly anticipated Strength Of A Woman Summit. Topics such as wellness, beauty, tech, and music will be covered and the summit will feature partnerships with local businesses. Rubi Rose, Sevyn Streeter, and many more are slated to make appearances.

During the summit, several panels including the “Storytellers” presented by BET Studios will highlight women working in music, television, and film. Another panel, ”Building Beauty Brands From the Inside Out” will spotlight women interested in launching their own businesses in the beauty industry.

Free tickets for the summit or available at www.universe.com/soawsummit

Tickets and information on the rest of the festival can be found at www.soawfestival.com.