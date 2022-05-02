|Best Moments From the 2022 Met Gala|The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet|The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks Throughout the Years|What I’m Buying the Moms in My Life for Mother’s Day|The Nonprofit District MotherHUED Connects and Empowers Black Mothers Nationwide|Journalists of Color Come Together for Inaugural Politics & Inclusion Dinner During White House Correspondents Weekend|HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Breakout Star Quincy Isaiah Dishes on Playing the Great Magic Johnson|Nike Just Unveiled a Serena Williams Building at Its Main Headquarters Campus|Five London Police Officers Are Accused of Racially Profiling Two Black Athletes|Kevin Hart Introduces Gran Coramino, an Ultra-Premium Tequila Brand

Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival Will Take Place This Weekend in Atlanta

Image: Will Sterling.
Mary J. Blige is set to launch her inaugural Strength of A Woman Festival in Atlanta.

As Baller Alert reported, the Strength of A Woman Festival, in conjunction with Pepsi and Live Nation, will take place on May 7th, 2022, with performances by Chaka Khan, Xscape, City Girls, Queen Naija, Omeretta, and of course Mary herself.

“Get dressed. Get decked out. Let your hair down. The strength of a woman is about us coming together to heal, to be examples for each other, and to do some partying,” Blige said about the festival.

Outside of the concert, the festival will take place all weekend long and focus on cultivating women’s empowerment. On Friday, May 6th, comedian Ms. Pat, will headline a night of comedy followed by the highly anticipated Strength Of A Woman Summit. Topics such as wellness, beauty, tech, and music will be covered and the summit will feature partnerships with local businesses.  Rubi Rose, Sevyn Streeter, and many more are slated to make appearances.

During the summit, several panels including the “Storytellers” presented by BET Studios will highlight women working in music, television, and film. Another panel, ”Building Beauty Brands From the Inside Out” will spotlight women interested in launching their own businesses in the beauty industry.

Free tickets for the summit or available at www.universe.com/soawsummit

Tickets and information on the rest of the festival can be found at www.soawfestival.com.

