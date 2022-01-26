Gospel Singer Pastor Mike Jr. Is Divinely Connected

Everyone has an “it factor” that makes them innately special and predestined to achieve greatness. For some, it is a gift that they fully understand from the time they are born and for others it may take take time for them to hone and develop. As for Rev. Mike McClure Jr, otherwise known as Pastor Mike Jr., he’s a dedicated servant who utilizes his voice and platform for good. He’s been recognized for his philanthropy, his commitment to service and for his phenomenal vocal ability.

The Birmingham-born spiritual leader rose to notoriety in 2020 with his hit album Live Free. He is also a pastor at Rock City Church, one of the fastest growing ministries in the South.

Pastor Mike Jr. was named “New Artist of the Year” and “Artist of the Year,” respectively, at the 2020 and 2021 Stellar Awards that originally aired on BET. On the fast track to global visibility, he currently is the winner of 5 Stellar Awards and was nominated for “Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year” at the 2021 GMA Dove Awards.

Continuing in the large scale success he has seen in the past few years, his latest album titled I Got It: Single’s Ministry debuted at #1 on Apple Music. He recently released a gospel cover of the Gnarles Barkley hit, Crazy and recreated it as Amazing. This remix became widely successful and spoke not only to his alignment with God’s mission for him but to his talent and fortitude as an artist to be reckoned with.

We are excited to host Pastor Mike Jr. on EBONY’s second installment of Morning Mindset with Tai: Moving You Forward, a four-part Instagram Live series highlighting ways to optimize and revitalize your life. He will speak with the lifestyle guru Tai Beauchamp about the importance of being connected to a higher power in order to realize one’s full potential in life.