Songs of Summer: 8 H.E.R. Jams to Add to Your Playlist

EBONY’s June cover star H.E.R.’s music is definitely a vibe and has a song for every occasion. Whether you want to feel like a boss or be in your feelings, her signature vocals, slick pen game and musicality has got you covered.

To get you in the groove, here are our favorite picks from our cover star guaranteed for a fire summer playlist.

Slide featuring YG

You’ve worked hard all spring, and Summer Fridays are finally kicking into gear. This song was made for blasting with the windows down, rocking stunna shades and letting the good times roll.

Slow Down with Skip Marley

Picture this: vibing at an outdoor function and looking fly with a satisfying cocktail in hand. H.E.R.’s lyricism paired with Skip Marley’s essence of soulful reggae makes this song one you’ll want to groove to every weekend.

We Made It

Summer is the perfect midpoint to reflect on all of your wins during the year. This song is a reminder to take a beat and take pride in what we’ve overcome, individually and collectively.

Jungle

A spin on Drake’s 2015 banger, H.E.R. made Jungle even more popping with a decadent croon and relatable lyrics.

Find A Way featuring Lil Baby

No matter what we do, haters are gonna hate. However, it’s on us to make sure we don’t lose momentum. Find A Way is a track to help you keep that same energy when you are getting to the bag.

Come Through featuring Chris Brown

It’s something about a late night text on a summer evening that just feels right. This song embodies that exact feeling and might even encourage you to send one of your own. *insert eye emojis here*

Damage

Summer flings are meant to be temporary, but what happens when you’ve found someone who could be more than that? Damage is the best song to play when you’re thinking of making a move on a person with the right potential.

I Can Have It All featuring DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller

Sometimes we just need a little reminder of how dope we are. In the midst of the grind and the hustle, this song will have you saying “yeah, I can have it all.”

