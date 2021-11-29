The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 Soul Train Awards

Celebrating 50 years the Soul Train aired tonight and it was peak Blackness. Hosted by iconic duo Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell aka Pam and Gina. The night was filled with performances from various artists such as the legendary singer Maxwell who received the Legends award, Ashanti who received this year’s Lady of Soul Award, Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges, Fred Hammond, and Silk Sonic.

We jammed to the Soul Cypher to the beat of our girl Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” which featured Musiq Soulchild, D-Nice, Jac Ross, Elle Varner, Koryn Hawthrone, and Tone Smith.

Below, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

