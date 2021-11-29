|The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 Soul Train Awards|Louis Vuitton Menswear Designer Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away|Making It As an Entrepreneur: Lauren Messiah, of EO OneWorld, Shares What It Takes to Be Successful in Your Million Dollar Journey|Biden Administration Bans Travel to Several African Countries Due to New COVID-19 Variant|Law Firm Donates $12.5 Million in Fees to HBCUs After Winning Settlement|EBONY Rundown: McDonald’s CEO Apologizes After Saying Two Chicago Kids Killed by Gunfire Were ‘Failed’ by Their Parents, and More|A Look Back at Kariamu Welsh, a Trailblazer of African Dance Studies|5 Cool Sweaters to Keep Her Warm This Holiday Season|Former Georgia District Attorney Charged With Obstructing the Ahmaud Arbery Case|Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ to Premiere 14th Season

The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 Soul Train Awards

Image: Theo Wargo/WireImage for Getty Images

Celebrating 50 years the Soul Train aired tonight and it was peak Blackness. Hosted by iconic duo Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell aka Pam and Gina. The night was filled with performances from various artists such as the legendary singer Maxwell who received the Legends award, Ashanti who received this year’s Lady of Soul Award, Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges, Fred Hammond, and Silk Sonic.

We jammed to the Soul Cypher to the beat of our girl Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” which featured Musiq Soulchild, D-Nice, Jac Ross, Elle Varner, Koryn Hawthrone, and Tone Smith.

Below, we rounded up our favorite looks of the night.

Tichina Arnold: Paras Griffin for Getty Images
Tisha Campbell. Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images
Fat Joe. Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images
Summer Walker. Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images
Mack Wilds. Johnny Nunez for Getty Images
Aisha Atkins and Ja Rule. Image: Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images
Jazmine Sullivan. Image: Theo Wargo/WireImage for for Getty Images
21 Savage. Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images
Ari Lennox. Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images
Lucky Daye. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Getty Images
Normani. Image: Theo Wargo/WireImage for Getty Images
Kendall Kyndall. Image: Theo Wargo/WireImage for Getty Images
Devale Ellis. Image: Johnny Nunez for Getty Images
