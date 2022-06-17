|A Slate of Award-Winning Musicians Join BPM Music Advisory Board|Iman Shumpert Launches New Podcast With His Brother Ahrii, Exploring What It Means to Be A Black Man Today|Juneteenth 2022: A Guide to Juneteenth Celebrations Across the Country|The Ultimate Playlist: H.E.R. and Her Dad Kenny Wilson’s Favorite Jams|EBONY Rundown: Beyoncé Has New Music on the Way, Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Officially Charged, and More|President Joe Biden Nominates Jerry Blackwell, Who Was Part of the Team That Convicted Derek Chauvin, for Federal Judge|Fashion Industry Insiders Share What Juneteenth Means to Them|Erykah Badu Set to Executive Produce a Documentary on The DOC|Father’s Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Loves to Work Out|10 LGBTQ+ Fashion and Beauty Influencers to Follow Right Now

The Ultimate Playlist: H.E.R. and Her Dad Kenny Wilson’s Favorite Jams

EBONY June cover stars H.E.R. and her father Kenny Wilson are the dynamic father-daughter duo we didn’t know that we needed. Their vibes and deep love of music is inspiring to witness. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of an intimate jam session with them?

In their ultimate playlist, we see just how much the two really know about music and each other. Kenny seamlessly guesses some of their favorite jams as his daughter H.E.R. plays a series of chords from a specific song. From Prince to Al Green, the pair share their favorite tunes that timestamp their most special moments.

Check out the video below to see what made the cut of their ultimate playlist for EBONY.

