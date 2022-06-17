The Ultimate Playlist: H.E.R. and Her Dad Kenny Wilson’s Favorite Jams

EBONY June cover stars H.E.R. and her father Kenny Wilson are the dynamic father-daughter duo we didn’t know that we needed. Their vibes and deep love of music is inspiring to witness. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of an intimate jam session with them?

In their ultimate playlist, we see just how much the two really know about music and each other. Kenny seamlessly guesses some of their favorite jams as his daughter H.E.R. plays a series of chords from a specific song. From Prince to Al Green, the pair share their favorite tunes that timestamp their most special moments.

Check out the video below to see what made the cut of their ultimate playlist for EBONY.