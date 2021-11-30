|Tackling Low Cancer Screening Rates in Our Community, Novartis and The American Cancer Society Join Forces|Trey Songz Is Being Investigated in Las Vegas For an Alleged Sexual Assault|The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards in London|Barbados Becomes a Republic After Severing Ties With Queen Elizabeth II, Names Rihanna ‘National Hero’|Black High-Schooler Pepper-Sprayed and Tased By Police Officers After A Protest|White Students Are Integrating a Black High School in Minneapolis|Prosecutors Are Requesting That the U.S.Supreme Court Review Ruling That Overturned Bill Cosby’s Conviction|EBONY Rundown: Ari Lennox Arrested in Amsterdam, Biden Says Omicron Variant is a Cause for Concern, and More|Carrie Meek, Trailblazing Former Congresswoman, Passes Away at 95|Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart Runs Her First Miss USA Pageant As Its National Director

Trey Songz Is Being Investigated in Las Vegas For an Alleged Sexual Assault

Image:Johnny Nunez/WireImage

R&B singer Trey Songz is currently involved in an investigation after an alleged sexual assault took place in Las Vegas over the weekend, NBC News reports.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report about an alleged encounter at a hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Although no details were released by the authorities about the alleged incident, they confirmed that Songz was involved, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson.

“Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made,” the police stated.

Over the last few years, Songz has been embroiled in several accusations of sexual misconduct and domestic violence with numerous women.

Last year, Aliza, a friend of OnlyFans model Celina Powell, recalled an alleged sexual interaction with the Songz while on the No Jumper podcast.

She went on to say that he took her phone and kept her against her will in a hotel room.

“I kept asking, like, ‘When can I leave, what time is it?’” Aliza said. “And he just, like, wouldn’t answer, he would just f——- ignore me. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then he was like, ‘You can leave when I go to my flight,’ and I was like, ‘’Kay, when’s that?’ Wouldn’t tell me.”

In 2018, the singer turned himself into law enforcement to face a domestic violence charge in Los Angeles after being accused of striking a woman in the face.

Black High-Schooler Pepper-Sprayed and Tased By Police Officers After A Protest

Back in 2017, Keke Palmer accused Songz of “sexual intimidation” after she said that she was included in his music video for “Pick Up The Phone” without her consent, EBONY previously reported.

In a series of tweets that have been deleted, Palmer claimed that the singer filmed her despite her insisting several times that she did not want to be in the video.

“Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle,” she wrote, according to Billboard. “Yet, you still disrespected me as a young woman, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn, showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes.”

The singer has denied all accusations levied against him.

