Trey Songz Is Being Investigated in Las Vegas For an Alleged Sexual Assault

R&B singer Trey Songz is currently involved in an investigation after an alleged sexual assault took place in Las Vegas over the weekend, NBC News reports.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report about an alleged encounter at a hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Although no details were released by the authorities about the alleged incident, they confirmed that Songz was involved, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson.

“Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made,” the police stated.

Over the last few years, Songz has been embroiled in several accusations of sexual misconduct and domestic violence with numerous women.

Last year, Aliza, a friend of OnlyFans model Celina Powell, recalled an alleged sexual interaction with the Songz while on the No Jumper podcast.

She went on to say that he took her phone and kept her against her will in a hotel room.

“I kept asking, like, ‘When can I leave, what time is it?’” Aliza said. “And he just, like, wouldn’t answer, he would just f——- ignore me. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then he was like, ‘You can leave when I go to my flight,’ and I was like, ‘’Kay, when’s that?’ Wouldn’t tell me.”

In 2018, the singer turned himself into law enforcement to face a domestic violence charge in Los Angeles after being accused of striking a woman in the face.

Back in 2017, Keke Palmer accused Songz of “sexual intimidation” after she said that she was included in his music video for “Pick Up The Phone” without her consent, EBONY previously reported.

In a series of tweets that have been deleted, Palmer claimed that the singer filmed her despite her insisting several times that she did not want to be in the video.

“Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle,” she wrote, according to Billboard. “Yet, you still disrespected me as a young woman, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn, showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes.”

The singer has denied all accusations levied against him.