You’ve got your ‘fits together, mapped out the parade route and established your go-to crew for your local Pride festival—but what about your popping playlist? It’s essential to have tunes that bring the vibes and energy for the occasion.

To get the celebration started, here’s a mix of old and new jams for your Pride Month playlist:

I’m Coming Out by Diana Ross

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester

You’re The One by Kaytranada featuring Syd

Make Me Feel by J anelle Monae

Honey by Kehlani

A Deeper Love by A retha Franklin

Forrest Gump by Frank Ocean

Chasing Rainbows by Big Freedia featuring Kesha

I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X

Can’t Explain It by Chika featuring Charlie Wilson

Sunday by Joy Oladokun