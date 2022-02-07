12 Shows to Watch With Your Kids on Netflix This Black History Month

It’s important for Black youth to be introduced to positive Black imagery and messages about our community’s importance as much as possible. Through the Netflix streaming platform, accessibility to these cinematic resources are readily available to be enjoyed.

Below are is a list of 12 kid-friendly films to enjoy with your family this Black History Month.

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History Month

Show overview: In an enlightening and entertaining format, Kevin Hart brings necessary attention to the contributions of Black history’s unsung heroes in an educational format.

Karma’s World

Show overview: Karma’s World, produced by rapper Ludacris, follows young rapper and lyricist Karma Grant. Her love of music, friends and community leads her through a variety of scenarios to impact the world for better. With a knack for creating unique rhymes and a passion for understanding those around her, she learns the value in choosing words wisely and empowering other through positive affirmation.

Bookmarks

Show overview: Marley Dias, a teenage activist, writer and creator of #1000BlackGirlBooks, hosts Bookmarks, a series where celebrity share children’s books by Black authors that center kid-friendly conversations about empathy, equality, self-love and anti-racism.

That Girl Lay Lay

Show overview: Based on the viral sensation Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay pops out of a personal affirmation app and into the life of Sadie, a young girl trying to find her way in life and in school. As she tries to adapt to life in the real world, Lay Lay and Sadie both learn to shine their light in the most authentic way possible as newly bonded besties.

Becoming

Show overview: While on a tour for her book Becoming, former first lady Michelle Obama shares an intimate details regarding her life through a moving documentary that inspires hopes and connection.

Raising Dion

Show overview: Thieseries follows the story of Nicole and her son Dion after he starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. The mother and son duo must work together and believe in their strengths not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.

Motown Magic

Show overview: The show’s character Ben brings life and color to his city through the power of a magic paintbrush. Accompanied with the dynamic sounds of Motown, street art interprets the magnificence in sharing community with those around you.

Canvas

Show overview: After a devastating loss, a grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting finds the inspiration to create again in this short film. Canvas teaches the importance of finding beauty after moments of sadness and loss in order to create something grand.

Ada Twist, Scientist

Show overview: Ada Twist, Scientist is based on the best-selling picture book series of the same name. It follows the adventures of eight-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity. Solving mysteries and challenging puzzles with friends and family, she quickly realizes that her love of science and learning have the power to create a better world.

Family Reunion

Show overview: This two-time NAACP Image Award winning family comedy follows the ups and downs of the McKellan family as they move from Seattle to Georgia. While being closer to family, they come to terms with the ways in which they understand the world around them and reconnect with values most important to them. With relatable episodes centering on long church services, puberty and wise lessons from grandparents, Family Reunion is reminiscent of the best parts we all love about our own families and traditions.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Show overview: Based on a true story, 13-year-old William Kamkwamba builds a wind turbine to save his village from a famine ravaging Malawi. After being inspired by a book he encounters, William begins to become enamored with science while trying to help those he cares for.

Karate Kid

Show overview: In a modern remastering of the 1984 classic, Dre ( a young Jaden Smith) moves with his mom to China and learns to defend himself against a bully with the help from a kung fu master. Through his lessons, he becomes more confident and disciplined in his understanding of himself.