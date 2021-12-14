|New Edition Announces ‘The Culture Tour’ With Charlie Wilson and Jodeci|EBONY Rundown: Amazon to Invest $21M in Real Estate Developers of Color, Principal of LeBron James’ School Accused of Slapping Student, and More|Numa Perrier Set to Direct and Star in Biopic of Audre Lorde|Derek Chauvin Expected to Change Plea to Guilty in Federal Civil Rights Case in Death of George Floyd|Fashion Editor and Stylist Yashua Simmons Is Working to Change How Queer Black Men are Seen|Will Smith, Beyoncé, and Issa Rae Are Among 2022 Golden Globe Nominees|State of Georgia Guaranteed Income Program to Give $850 Monthly to Over 600 Black Women|Ernesta Procope, the ‘First Lady of Wall Street,’ Passes Away at 98|Spreading the Word: Amanda Gorman Taps the Power of Language in New Poetry Collection|John Legend to Produce Film Version of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’

New Edition Announces ‘The Culture Tour’ With Charlie Wilson and Jodeci

Image: Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Iconic R&B group New Edition will be headlining The Culture Tour along with the legendary entertainer Charlie Wilson, and the renowned R&B group Jodeci, Business Wire reports.

The 30-city tour commences in February 2022, in Columbus, Georgia, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and New Edition’s hometown of Boston.

All six members of the band, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant, will take the stage.

Since their debut album Candy Girl dropped in 1984, New Edition has been the gold standard of R&B groups. Their revered discography spans six studio albums, including the self-titled New Edition, All For Love, Heartbreak, and Home Again—which all have reached platinum status. Garnering critical acclaim as innovators of the modern-day “boy band,” New Edition has received a Grammy nomination, and multiple Soul Train and American Music Awards. In 2017, BET featured The New Edition Story, a three-part biopic highlighting the that family dynamics of the band. That same year, the group was honored with the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, highlighting their remarkable accomplishments as architects of contemporary R&B.

In November, New Edition performed at the American Music Awards alongside New Kids on the Block, another fellow powerhouse 80’s Boston boy band,.

Launching his career over 40 years ago as a founder of the legendary Gap Band, Charlie Wilson is of the most influential voices of his generation with numerous classics to his credit such as “Outstanding, “Burn Rubber On Me,” “Yearning For Your Love,” and many more. As a successful solo artist, Wilson had received Grammy awards nominations, 11 NAACP Image Awards (including two wins), and the 2009 Soul Train Icon Award. In 2013, he was honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The quintessential 90s group, Jodeci, consisting of brothers K-Ci, JoJo Hailey,  DeVanté Swing, and Mr. Dalvin, defined the sound and style of contemporary, Hip hop and gospel-influenced R&B. Debuting with their first album, Forever My Lady, in 1991 the group has sold more than 20 million records worldwide. With bonafide classics like “Forever My Lady,” “Stay,” and “Come and Talk To Me.” After an extremely long hiatus, Jodeci is back and better than ever.

The tour is promoted by The Black Promoters Collective, a Black-owned promotions company comprised of a collection of live entertainment promoters.

The Culture Tour tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 17.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 14 at 10 am local time through Thursday, December 16 at 10 pm local time.

Venues and dates for The Culture Tour can be found below:

  • Feb. 16 – Columbus, GA
  • Feb. 18 – Nashville
  • Feb. 19 – Birmingham, AL
  • Feb. 20 – Atlanta
  • Feb. 24 – Philadelphia
  • Feb. 25 – Norfolk, VA
  • Feb. 27 – Baltimore
  • Mar. 2 – Boston
  • Mar. 4 – Cleveland
  • Mar. 5 – Chicago
  • Mar. 6 – Detroit
  • Mar. 11 – St. Louis
  • Mar. 12 – Cincinnati
  • Mar. 13 – Memphis
  • Mar. 19 – Las Vegas
  • Mar. 20 – Los Angeles
  • Mar. 24 – Ft. Worth, TX
  • Mar. 25 – Houston
  • Mar. 26 – Bossier City, LA
  • Mar. 27 – Oklahoma City
  • Mar. 31 – Washington, D.C.
  • Apr. 1 – Newark, NJ
  • Apr. 2 – Greensboro, NC
  • Apr. 3 – Charlotte, NC
  • Apr. 7 – Tampa, FL
  • Apr. 8 – Savannah, GA
