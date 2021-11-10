|New Film Shines Spotlight on Ferguson Following Killing of Michael Brown|8 Fresh-Scented Men’s Body Cleansers to Keep You Good and Clean|Paula Newsome Takes the Lead in Reboot of Iconic Crime Series ‘CSI’|EBONY Rundown: WHO Urges the US to Take Heed to Europe’s COVID Surge, Stevie J Files to Divorce Faith Evans, and More|A New Hearing Could Free a Kansas City Man Who’s Been in Prison for 40 Years|First Black Student to Attend Auburn University Honored With Historic Marker|Dr. Marcus Jones Named First Black President of Northwestern State University|Zendaya Is Set to Receive the CFDA Fashion Icon Award|A North Carolina Man Who Was Killed in the Wilmington Race Riot Was Given a Funeral 123 Years Later|Luxury Meets Shapewear When Fendi Teams Up With Skims

New Film Shines Spotlight on Ferguson Following Killing of Michael Brown

The casket of Michael Brown sits inside Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church awaiting the start of his funeral on August 25, 2014 in St. Louis Missouri. Michael Brown, an 18 year-old unarmed teenager, was shot and killed by a Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson in the nearby town of Ferguson, Missouri. His death caused several days of violent protests along with rioting and looting in Ferguson, MO. Image: Robert Cohen-Pool/Getty Images)

A lot has changed in Ferguson, Missouri since the tragic killing of Michael Brown Jr. But despite the reforms, changes to the police force, and a new district attorney, the pain of that August day in 2014 still haunts the community and the father who was forced to bury his namesake far before his time. 

In Ferguson Rises, a new film streaming now on PBS by director/producer Mobolaji Olambiwonnu and David Oyelowo, the world gets a glimpse of the pain Michael Brown Sr. endured after the death of his son, and how his community rallied around him to fight for justice.

“With Ferguson Rises, I have tried to convey several things: the reality of what happened that day in Ferguson and what happens to Black people on a continual basis; the generally unrecognized human suffering; the rarely seen vulnerability and the strength of Black fathers and Black men in this country; the common humanity that we all share; and the reframing of our suffering into hope, togetherness and action,” Olambiwonnu said in a statement shared with EBONY. “I also hope that through the stories of Michael Brown Sr. and the community of Ferguson, we can learn not to judge things and people on a surface level. And perhaps most importantly, I hope the film reminds America of all that they can learn from Black people when it comes to resilience, strength and faith. With this mindset, we can then stop harping on the pathologies of Black Americans, and rather, focus on honoring their contributions.”   

See Also
Sink Fangs Into the 10 Best Halloween-ish Songs Ever

Michael Brown was one of many unarmed Black men whose lives ended at the hands of the police. Two years after Trayvon Martin and six years before George Floyd, his story gripped headlines and set off protests across the country. But it was the community of Ferguson who took to the streets for 400-plus days straight to keep his name lifted up, never to be forgotten among a sea of Black men and women who were taken from this world by those who swore to serve and protect. Ferguson Rises shines a light on their tenacity and fortitude to fight for change despite the odds.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!