|EBONY Rundown: Doja Cat to Host MTV VMAs, Rep. Cori Bush Secures Book Deal, and More|Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Denzel Washington & Will Smith Amongst the Top Earners in Hollywood|Ciara Launches Luxury Fashion Line, LITA|California Teen Charged With the Death of Tony Baker’s Son, 2 Others|R. Kelly Accused of Beating a 17-Year-Old Girl—Whom He Had Allegedly Infected With Herpes—With His Shoe|Nikki Giovanni Named Writer-in-Residence at the Toni Morrison Writing Program at Prairie View A&M University|Letitia Wright Injured During Filming of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’|EBONY Rundown: Kanye Files to Have Name Legally Changed, Kids Ages 5-11 Next Up for Covid Vaccine, and More|WNBA’s Sylvia Fowles Makes History Again With Last Night’s Win Over Seattle Storm|Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing and Mack Wilds, Stars of ‘Really Love,’ Speak On Showing Our Journey To Forever

Nikki Giovanni Named Writer-in-Residence at the Toni Morrison Writing Program at Prairie View A&M University

Image: Image: Kris Connor/Getty Images

Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has announced that the acclaimed poet and professor Nikki Giovanni will be the 2021-2022 Writer-in-Residence at the Toni Morrison Writing Program, according to the Houston Chronicle. The appointment will officially begin with a virtual series taking place September 27 – 29.

“The opportunity for students to develop their voices as writers, thinkers, and leaders is immeasurably enhanced by having the tutelage of such a noted, gifted, caring literary notable as Nikki Giovanni,” Emma Joahanne Thomas-Smith, Prairie View’s provost emerita, said in a written statement.

The writer-in-residence position is a component of Prairie View A&M’s Toni Morrison Writing Program, which Thomas-Smith oversees. Established by university President Ruth Simmons, “the program honors Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, who was Simmons’ friend and a mentor to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was a student of Morrison’s during her time at Princeton and attributes much of her development as an author to Morrison’s mentorship.”

An official public ceremony is scheduled to take place at a later date in which a special tribute will be made to the late Pulitzer Prize winner of world renown.

See Also
Check Out Our Interview with Katori Hall the Brainchild of the Hottest New Show P-Valley

Nikki Giovanni​ is an award-winning poet, writer, and activist. She’s won numerous awards, including the Langston Hughes Medal and the NAACP Image Award. Named a “Living Legend” by Oprah Winfrey. She is the author of more than two dozen books for adults and children, including Bicycles, Quilting the Black-Eyed Pea, Racism 101, Blues: For All the Changes, and Love Poems. Giovanni has taught at Queens College, Rutgers, Ohio State, and since 1987, she has been on the faculty at Virginia Tech, where she is a University Distinguished Professor.

Reaction

What's Your Reaction?
Excited
2
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
Silly
0
Tags

Related

RELATED ARTICLES

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.