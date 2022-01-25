North Carolina A&T’s Marching Band Named 2021 Sports Band of the Year

The North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine is the 2021 HBCU Sports Band of the Year, according to HBCU Sports.

In a poll conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 21, NC A&T’s band received more than 50 percent of the vote with 223,000 votes. Alabama State tallied 156,000 for second place, followed by Southern University with 26,294 votes (5.98 percent), Florida A&M with 25,339 votes (5.76 percent), and Jackson State with 8,111 votes (1.85 percent).

Under the leadership of Dr. Kenneth Ruff, this victory is the third time the band has won the top prize.

Along with having the honor of being named the best band of all HBCU schools, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine will receive a donation of $2,500 to their program from HBCU Sports.