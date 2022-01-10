|Sidney Poitier’s Life in Films|Mj Rodriguez Makes History as First Trans Woman to Win at Golden Globes|Symone D. Sanders to Host New Programming Across MSNBC Platforms|OWN’s ‘The Kings of Napa’ Has Us Drinking in the Drama|6 Face Masks That’ll Have Your Skin on Fleek|Oprah Winfrey to Executive Produce Documentary on Sidney Poitier for Apple TV|19 Killed, Including 9 Children, in Deadly Bronx Apartment Fire|Life Lessons From Sidney Poitier’s Best-Selling Book ‘The Measure of a Man’|R&B Legend James Mtume Passes Away at 76|Photo Essay: the Family of Sidney Poitier Remembers the Man and His Legacy, With Love

Oprah Winfrey to Executive Produce Documentary on Sidney Poitier for Apple TV

At the time of his passing, legendary actor, filmmaker, and activist Sidney Poitier was filming a documentary about his life and career that was being executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin for Apple TV, Variety reports.

Winfrey and Apple TV have been at work on the documentary for more than a year with Poitier participating in the project.

As a director, Hudlin’s credits include 90’s films like House Party, Boomerang, and episodes of The Last O.G. and Black Monday. Since 2013, he’s been the executive producer for the NAACP Image Awards. In 2019, Hudlin directed the documentary The Black Godfather, which explored the life of entertainment executive Clarence Avant.

