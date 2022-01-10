Oprah Winfrey to Executive Produce Documentary on Sidney Poitier for Apple TV

At the time of his passing, legendary actor, filmmaker, and activist Sidney Poitier was filming a documentary about his life and career that was being executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin for Apple TV, Variety reports.

Winfrey and Apple TV have been at work on the documentary for more than a year with Poitier participating in the project.

As a director, Hudlin’s credits include 90’s films like House Party, Boomerang, and episodes of The Last O.G. and Black Monday. Since 2013, he’s been the executive producer for the NAACP Image Awards. In 2019, Hudlin directed the documentary The Black Godfather, which explored the life of entertainment executive Clarence Avant.