Peacock Releases Teaser to ‘Bel-Air’ Series

Peacock has released a teaser of its highly-anticipated series Bel-Air and the drama has been ordered for two seasons. The series will premiere in 2022.

According to the press release obtained by EBONY, Bel-Air is a “contemporary reimagining of the beloved and culture-defining 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The series is based on Morgan Cooper’s viral fan film Bel-Air, which dropped in 2019 and set the internet ablaze.

Handpicked by Will Smith, Jabari Banks stars as Will and is making his professional acting debut on the series. Like his predecessor, Banks is from West Philadelphia, born and raised, and is an aspiring rapper.

“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family,” said showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson in a joint statement. “We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series. Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now.”

“It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time,” their statement continued. “The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”

In another statement, Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, explained his vision for reimagining the iconic, half-hour sitcom into a compelling, hour-long drama.

“During the development of Bel-Air, the most daunting question was: Could we find a young actor who’d be able to step into the role of Will Smith?,” Copper said. “Well, did we ever find him. His name is Jabari Banks and he won our hearts in the same way he won this role. Our creative team, including Will Smith, recognized that Jabari embodied the talent, charisma, and sheer swagger necessary to make this iconic role his own.”

Alongside Banks, the series features Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Executive producers also include Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz.

To get you ready for the series, check out the trailer of Bel-Air below: