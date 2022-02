On the 10th anniversary of the legendary Whitney Houston’s death, we take a look back at some of her greatest moments. From sitting at awards shows with her husband Bobby and their daughter Bobbi Kristina to collecting Grammy after Grammy after Grammy for her chart-topping hits we’ll always remember our queen “Nippy.”

Below, EBONY takes a look back at our beloved diva looks throughout the decades.

Young Whitney and her curly bob. Image: Kent Gavi for Getty Images.

Whitney and her curly bush at the 30th Annual Grammy Awards circa 1988 in New York City. Image: Sonia Moskowitz for Getty Images.

Whitney, looking like the heavenly goddess that she is, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, receiving one of her many Grammy’s. Image: Ron Galella for Getty Images.

The statuesque beauty with yet another Grammy at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards held at Radio City Music Hall circa 1994 in New York City. Image: Robin Platzer for Getty Images.

We will always love Whitney! A scene from ‘The Bodyguard’, 1992. Image: International for Getty Images.

Remembered when Whitney and Mariah showed up at an event wearing the the same outfit? Here, they are performing “When You Believe” during the 71st Academy Awards 21 March 1999 . Image: Timothy A. Clary for Getty Images.

The white fit Brandy referenced a week ago when singing the national anthem at the NFC Championship. Whitney at the National Anthem during the pregame show at Super Bowl XXV 01/27/1991. Image: Michael Zagaris for Getty Images

With her husband Bobby Brown and their daughter Bobbi Kristina at an awards ceremony. Image: Ron Wolfson for Getty Images.

Her iconic bob at the Brit Awards, Earls Court. Image: Mick Hutson for Redferns.

Whitney in head-toe-lace at the Fourth Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 8, 1993. Image: Ron Galella for Getty Images.