Poitier’s Legacy in Film and Activism

In a time where Black actors were largely relegated to stereotypical roles or appeared as musical guest stars, Sidney Poitier emerged as the prototype of Black excellence, showing all the world who we truly were and could be. Born in Miami in 1927 while his parents were visiting the States, who was raised in the Bahamas, American citizenship. His return at age 15 didn’t shield him from Jim Crow as he struggled for work.

After working countless jobs, including as a dishwasher, he relocated up North to New York City, where he eventually discovered the stage, finding opportunity with the American Negro Theater. There he met lifelong friend Harry Belafonte. Committing himself to losing his Bahamian accent and doubling down on his acting skills, he landed on Broadway in a short-lived production. When he scored a pivotal role as the capable Dr. Luther Brooks challenged with treating a white bigot on the big screen in the 1950 film No Way Out, his fortunes changed considerably. This, followed by his first starring role in Blackboard Jungle in 1955, opened a flood of films that eventually resulted in his rise as a global superstar.

In 1964, he shattered one of Hollywood’s greatest barriers by becoming the first Black recipient of the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Homer Smith in Lilies of the Field. Poitier’s roster of other impactful films in a career spanning over 50 years include The Defiant Ones, In the Heat of the Night, To Sir, With Love, For the Love of Ivy, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Paris Blues, and They Call Me Mr. Tibbs. In 2001, he made his final film appearance in the TV movie, The Last Brickmaker in America.

Poitier parlayed his stardom into real action and change, insisting on playing dignified Black men in an industry with a long history of perpetuating harmful stereotypes of Black men as subservient, lazy, and dangerous. Publicly, he also backed the Civil Rights Movement, even attending the historic March on Washington in 1963. And, as a star in the 1951 film, Cry, the Beloved Country, he lent his voice early on to the anti-apartheid movement. Post-apartheid, he even went on to play Nelson Mandela in the 1997 TV movie Mandela and de Klerk.

“Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together,” our forever POTUS Barack Obama tweeted. “He also opened doors for a generation of actors.”

Poitier sprinkled his magic on Broadway. Prior to his Oscar win, he returned to the stage in 1959, starring as Walter Lee Younger, alongside Ruby Dee, Ivan Dixon, Louis Gossett Jr. and a young Glynn Turman, among others, in the transformative A Raisin in the Sun penned by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Lloyd Richards. The trailblazing work about Black life from a Black playwright and Black director with an amazing Black cast garnered four Tony nominations, making Black dramas and Black Broadway productions overall more viable. In 1961, when the play became a film, Poitier reprised his role to more critical acclaim.

Often forgotten is the important role he played behind the camera, as a director. When he directed the hit 1980 film, Stir Crazy, starring Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder, he became the first Black director to have a film gross $100 million at the box office. Throughout the 1970s, however, he had already established a solid track record for comedies with Black audiences, directing and starring, alongside Bill Cosby, in the 1970s classics Uptown Saturday Night, Let’s Do It Again, and A Piece of the Action. With his 1971 directorial debut Buck and the Preacher, in which he also starred alongside friends Harry Belafonte and Ruby Dee, he put his own spin on Westerns long before The Harder They Fall captivated audiences a few months ago. Showing his romantic side while also raising awareness about an important disease disproportionately affecting Black people, he directed the 1973 film, A Warm December, starring as a man in love with a woman suffering from sickle cell anemia.

Speaking with EBONY—as he frequently did throughout his career—for his November 1977 cover story “Sidney Poitier: What’s His Secret For Staying on Top in Hollywood?, he shared just how much he valued his Black audience and fans. “When you make a picture for a Black audience,” he shared, “you have to make it with more loving care than you make your average film. You have to be much more concerned with content, and the sensibilities and sensitivities of your constituency. You must be very tuned into their aspirations, hopes and dreams, their likes and dislikes, their hungers and frustrations, and where they are on an emotional level.”

Sidney Poitier’s ability to touch everyone can’t be understated. For Black people, however, he knew he was far more than an actor or a director. “As an artist and filmmaker, I must make my films for someone. I try not to displease anyone, but I have to have a fix on the people whom I’m trying to please,” he explained. “White, Brown and Yellow people are not necessarily accustomed to supporting Black films because they don’t find enough of their own identification in them. So, the sole underpinning of support for Black films is if the Black community responds favorably.”

And we did. When the British power structure refused to play his films in theaters in his native Bahamas, the island rallied and challenged them until his movies were shown. In his adopted country, the United States, his refusal to play less than emboldened others. The reason Sidney Poitier’s passing, at age 94, is felt throughout the world is because his presence was undeniable, his grace unflappable and his love for who he was and where he came from, unstoppable.