Prince’s Estate Valued at $156.4 Million

After legal fights that spanned over six years, the value of Prince’s estate has been agreed upon by all involved parties, Entertainment Weekly reports.

According to the agreement, the Internal Revenue Service along with the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank and Trust, have agreed to value the estate $156.4 million. The amount was also accepted by the heirs of the estate.

The final valuation almost doubles the initial $82.3 million estimate made by Comerica. Earlier this year, the IRS determined that executors of the pop icon’s estate undervalued it by 50 percent, estimating $163.2 million according to court filings.

The estate will be “divided between three of Prince’s oldest siblings and Primary Wave, an independent music publishing and talent management company that purchased the interests of Prince’s younger siblings.”

Charles F. Spicer Jr., the court-appointed advisor for the remaining heirs of the estate, noted that the family was relieved that the litigation had finally ended.

“We’re looking out for the best interest of fans [and] ensure that Prince’s legacy remains for generations to come,” Spicer said.

Last spring, Comerica and the IRS settled on the real-estate portion of Prince’s estate but still had to maneuver through the more complicated valuations of his assets, including his music rights. At first, a trial was requested over the valuation issues but agreed that the $156.4 million settlement was “fair and reasonable” on Friday.

Sharon Nelson, one of Prince’s half-siblings, previously criticized Comerica over their “thousands of court filings” that cost the estate “millions in legal fees.”

In 2016, Prince passed away from an accidental overdose of an opioid painkiller at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota. He was 57.

Because he did not have a will, Prince’s siblings have all made claims on his estate.