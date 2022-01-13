Property Pros Egypt Sherrod and Her Husband Mike Jackson Have a New HGTV Show

Real estate broker, interior designer and author Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, a contractor and builder, are on to something big with their new show, Married to Real Estate, which premieres tonight on HGTV. This phenomenal couple brings nearly two decades of experience and passion to help enhance, educate, and equip new and existing homeowners on how to find the perfect property for their lifestyle and how to capitalize on every property they purchase.

Sherrod and Jackson are no stranger to the HGTV family. Prior to their highly-anticipated show, Sherrod had two other very popular shows that she has hosted: Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins. They’ve also been featured as guest judges in the last season of HGTV’s mega-hit home renovation competition series Rock the Block. The duo will also star as one of the four competing teams in season three of the series in early 2022.

“We’ve been presented several amazing opportunities to do shows, but our thing it has to be a good fit for our family. It has to be organic, says Jackson.

EBONY sat down with the enterprising couple and discussed how they got their first show and what’s it like to build a business with a significant other.

EBONY: Please tell our readers of the sheer excitement that you felt when you found out that you were going to be back on HGTV with this amazing show idea that you pitched yourselves.

Egypt: The way that this came about was quite interesting. I had my real estate brokerage business. Mike has his business, Jackson Drape Renovations. I do real estate and design. Mike is a contractor and a builder. This was our life already. This was our business. Social media is pretty amazing. We decided to take some clips from our every day life and make a sezzle out of it and pitch it to HGTV. We didn’t know if it would work, but they loved it. That was a blessing.

You already had a massive following prior to this show. Numbers don’t lie; they help. I love the fact that your energy in business coincides with one another. How is it working with your wife, Mike?

Mike: We just recently did a panel where that question came up to some extent. And I’m going to tell you what I told them. It’s this moment where you get to do what you love to do with the person that you love. I think we feed off each other creatively. She inspires me in ways and I inspire her just the same way. It’s a blessing. We have three daughters. They get to see mom and dad interact in a way that most children don’t. They never stop seeing the creativity. They never stop seeing the love.

What’s next for you guys?

Mike: More blessings. Wherever God takes us.

Egypt: We’re just going to stay more rooted. More flexible. And go with the flow.

Catch a sneak peak of the show below:

Married to Real Estate debuts January 13th at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV.