Eve, the rapper/actress/talk show host, has returned to her roots. She’s starring in the new series Queens, where she plays a ’90s rap goddess who returns to the stage 20 years later, alongside the rest of her hip-hop girl crew (comprised of Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandi).

EBONY contributor Delaina Dixon spoke with Eve to find out about her new role, what it’s like to be back on stage spitting dope lyrics, and why she can’t wait to be a “smother mother.”

Here are few images from the show:

ABC’s “Queens” stars Naturi Naughton (as Jill aka Da Thrill), Eve (as Brianna aka Professor Sex), Brandy (as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics), and Nadine Velazquez (as Valeria aka Butter Pecan). Image: ABC/Gavin Bond

ABC’s “Queens” stars Nadine Velazquez, EVE and Brandy. Image: ABC/Gavin Bond.

Check out the trailer, below: