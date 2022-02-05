|Questlove and Black Thought Launch Short-Form Animated Musical Series ‘Rise Up, Sing Out’|EBONY Rundown: 387 Astroworld Cases Combined Into One Massive Lawsuit Against Travis Scott, Mississippi Legalizes Medical Marijuana and More|An Audit Found That Black Mail-In Ballots Were Four Times More Likely to be Rejected in Washington State|Buy This: 9 Cool Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Bae|Celebrate America’s First Free Black Settlement With the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series|The Block Is Hot: 10 Ladies Rocking Colorful Fits|They Should’ve Known Better: Bath & Body Works Unveils a Black History Month Inspired Collection That Tried It|Buy This: 6 Pimple Patches That’ll Shrink Your Breakouts Overnight|Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson Expelled Over Fraud Conviction|Spike Lee to Direct New Colin Kaepernick Docuseries

Questlove and Black Thought Launch Short-Form Animated Musical Series ‘Rise Up, Sing Out’

Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures.

The Roots’ founders Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter are set to premiere Rise Up, Singx Out, a short-form animated musical series on Disney platforms, Variety reports.

The new eight-episode series, which is executive produced and scored by Questlove and Black Thought seeks “to deliver inspiring, empowering and optimistic messages about culture and celebrating differences. The duo also appears in the series as animated characters.

In a joint statement, Questlove and Black Thought shared their vision for the series.

The ‘Rise Up, Sing Out shorts touch on a lot of real-world issues, especially for young Black kids, that just weren’t talked about when we were growing up,” their statement read. “The beautiful thing about these shorts is that not only are they going to provide young kids the proper language to talk to their friends and family about some of the things that might be bothering them, but it’s also going to give parents the tools on how to respond. We feel this is the perfect moment and the perfect time for us to put this project out into the world to plant a seed about kindness that will hopefully have a lasting impact for generations to come.”

“We’re proud to introduce these entertaining and inspiring animated shorts that reinforce the fundamental values of respect and kindness, which we created in response to parents today who are increasingly asking for media content that supports young kids’ self-esteem and helps them grow up happy, empathetic and respectful of others,” said Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president of original programming and general manager of Disney Junior, in a statement.  “Bigotry, bias, and stereotyping aren’t simple topics for anyone to tackle, but the talented creative team did a thoughtful job in delivering memorable songs and stories that reflect the opportunity storytellers have to help parents as they raise healthy, thoughtful, and well-rounded kids.”

Latoya Raveneau, director of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is also an executive producer of the series.

Rise Up, Sing Out is available on Disney Plus, with the first episode available on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

