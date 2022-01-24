Discover Your Passions with Grammy-Nominated Artist MAJOR

Today’s the first edition of EBONY’s collaborative series Morning Mindset: Moving YOU Forward with Tai Beauchamp. This first Instagram Live session focuses on discovering tools to help connect your passions with your personal purpose for empowered living. Joining Beauchamp is Grammy nominated singer and songwriter MAJOR.

Born Major R. Johnson Finley, the “hope dealer” promotes this same positivity through his music. His hit love song, “Why I Love You” rapidly became a ballad for the ages. Beloved globally, the song has been used to certify and document milestone moments for many. Winning hearts over with his message of love and hope laced in that signature falsetto, he continues to deliver with his vocal expertise and charming persona.

MAJOR also gained notoriety from his role as “Rashad” in FOX’s musical television show STAR. He received his first Grammy & Soul Train Awards nominations with his song “Honest,” a song that speaks of vulnerability & truth being one’s greatest power. This is the same energy he brings to Morning Mindset this week.

Outside of his music career, he married his sweetheart, Nichelle, in 2020 after years of dating. The couple definitely exemplify the beauty of #BlackLove and epitomize the love he sings about.

We are excited to learn and be in community with MAJOR as we tap into our purpose, passions and power in this new year.