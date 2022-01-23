A Loving Mother and Son Photo Album: Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. Throughout the Years

The bond between mother and child is one of innumerable measure and entirely pure. At its core, this connection is one of the most strongest displays of love. For many of us, it is often our first introductions to being unconditionally cared for and cherished.

On Friday, January 21st, 2022, it was announced that Ian “Desdune” Alexander Jr., son of Regina King and record producer Ian Alexander Sr., has passed away as a result of suicide. This news comes two days after his 26th birthday this past Wednesday. King confirmed his passing and briefly eulogized her only child by saying, “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.”

We are fortunate to live in a time where such significant displays with those we love are documented for us to hold onto forever. In this photoessay, we reflect and pay homage to the loving nature of King and her only son as seen over the past two decades.

Ian and his mom during the Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous premiere. Image: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images.

Regina King, Ian Alexander Jr. and former husband, Ian Alexander Sr. in 2001. Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc./Getty Images.

Regina and her son at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Image: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images.

The actress and son attend the 18th Annual Race To Erase MS Event at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in 2011. Image: Barry King/FilmMagic/Getty Images.

The mom and son duo at the 2012 NBA Baller Beats For Xbox 360 VMA Lounge After Party. Image: Paul Redmond/FilmMagic/Getty Images.

Regina and Ian in 2019 at an LACMA Gala event. Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA.

The two at the 2007 NBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas. Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Regina King, Ian Alexander Sr. and Ian Alexander, Jr. during a Legally Blonde 2 Red, White & Blonde screening. Image: RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images.

Mom and son at a Gap 1969 event in 2011. Image: Donato Sardella/WireImage/Getty Images.

Image: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Regina and Ian pose for a flick at the Playstation Parlor. Image: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Bragman Nyman Cafarelli/ Getty Images.

Regina King and son Ian during 2005 Teen Choice Awards. Image: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images.