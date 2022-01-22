Regina King Confirms Son Ian Alexander Jr.’s Death

It is with great sadness that we report the untimely passing of Ian Alexander Jr., the 26-year-old son of award-winning actress, Regina King. According to People, King confirmed, on Friday evening, the cause of her son’s death was a result of suicide.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Throughout her career, the actress has always highlighted and doted on the presence her son has had in her life. He is the only child that she shared with her ex-husband, the music producer, Ian Alexander Sr. The pair were married from 1997 to 2007.

A college graduate and budding DJ in his own right, Alexander Jr. recently had a birthday two days prior to his death on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Often seen together at red carpet events and captured at other public functions, it was no question of the closeness that the two shared. Whether it was a social media post celebrating special moments or gushing about the love they shared for one another, the mother-son duo always had a kind word to say about the other. They even shared matching tattoos that say “unconditional love.”

At the 2019 Golden Globes, Alexander Jr said this of her mom, “She’s just a super mom. She doesn’t really let bad workdays or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

We send our most heartfelt condolences to Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr.’s loved ones.