|Roshunda Jones-Koumba to Receive Tony Award For Excellence in Education|Video Interview: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Discuss Pride Month|LeBron James is the First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire|‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Launches Program for Writers of Color at USC’s School Of Cinematic Arts|Lizzo’s Second Yitty Collection Is Out Now|R&B Singer Kehlani Stars in H&M’s Sustainable Swimwear Campaign|Coco Gauff Advances to Her First French Open Final|Editor’s Letter: H.E.R. and Dad Kenny Wilson’s Special Bond|EBONY Rundown: Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Indicted, Jada Pinkett Smith Discusses the Oscars Incident, and More|Why ‘The Wire’ Still Matters 20 Years Later

Roshunda Jones-Koumba to Receive Tony Award For Excellence in Education

Image: Carnegie Mellon University
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Roshunda Jones-Koumba, the theater director at G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston, Texas, will receive the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award at the Tony Awards in New York City, the Washington Post reports.

The prestigious award presented by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University honors U.S. educators from K-12th grade who have “demonstrated monumental impact on the lives of students and who embodies the highest standards of the profession.”

Honorees are selected by the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League, Carnegie Mellon, and other leaders from the theater industry from a pool of candidates submitted by the public.

The award includes a pair of tickets to the Tony ceremony and gala along with a $10,000 prize  

Jones-Koumba expressed her gratitude for the recognition of her work in a statement. 

“In theatre we accept all, so you’re not afraid to be yourself. And that gives you confidence to do anything you want, enables you to work with different people, and to be a better all-around person,” Jones-Koumba said. “Theatre is life. I’m very grateful to The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University for this honor.”

An acclaimed educator, Jones-Koumba received the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award as well as the International Thespian Society Inspirational Theatre Educator Award in 2021.

“I’m an advocate for arts education everywhere. It doesn’t matter how much funding or support you have; magic can be created with determination and creativity,” she said after winning the Schwartz award. “Musical theatre has a unique way of bringing people together from different backgrounds and experiences to create theater magic.”

A graduate of Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in theatre and a master’s of education in administration, Jones-Koumba was inducted into the Texas Thespians Hall of Fame and received the inaugural Arts Educator of the Year from the TUTS Leading Ladies organization in 2020. She was also named TxETA’s 2017 Educator of the Year and Aldine ISD Carver High School’s teacher of the year in 2009 and 2014.

For her distinguished work in the arts, the city of Wharton, Texas, declared June 28 as a day to honor her.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will be held on June 12, 2022.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.