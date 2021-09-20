RuPaul Makes History With 11th Emmy Win

RuPaul made Emmys history by becoming the most decorated Black artist in the history of the awards show, the Hollywood Reporter reports.

Cinematographer Donald A. Morgan was the previous record holder, according to the Los Angeles Times.

After picking up two trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race won another trophy for “Outstanding Competition Program.” The victory gave RuPaul his 11th Emmy and fourth consecutive victory in the category.

In the category, Drag Race beat out The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef, and The Voice.

Accepting the award from track and field star Allyson Felix and swimmer Jessica Long, RuPaul expressed his gratitude to all the viewers who still tune in to his show.

“Really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world,” he continued. “You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life that was more difficult this year. This is for you and for you kids out there watching. Come to Mama Ru.”

Last Sunday, Drag Race won for “Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program” for a sixth consecutive time at the Creative Arts Emmys. With this win, the show broke Survivor host Jeff Probst’s record.

Debuting in 2009, Drag Race, which just completed its 13th season in April, is one of the most popular reality shows on TV .

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, a spinoff of the show, recently crowned Kylie Sonique Love as its first transgender winner during the finale of the sixth season.