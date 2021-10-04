Russell Wilson Makes History As the Fastest Quarterback to Reach 100 Wins

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson became the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins, according to the Bleacher Report.

Wilson reached the milestone in the fourth game of his tenth season, breaking Peyton Manning’s record who accomplished the feat in the 10th game of his 10th season.

“JESUS… YOU get ALL the Glory!!!,” Wilson tweeted after his historic achievement.

Throwing for two touchdowns and running for another as the Seattle Seahawks pulled away from Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers for a 28-21 victory.

Pete Carroll, head coach of the Seahawks, lauded Wilson’s performance and his leadership, the Associated Press reports.

“I thought Russ was spectacular today,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said afterward at his postgame press conference. “I thought it was so hard early. He just stayed the course, stayed with it and we really recaptured a chance at this game when you didn’t think there was any way. It just didn’t look like it was gonna happen, and he did a marvelous job at the line of scrimmage in this game—again on the road with the crowd going crazy and everything like that.”

Since being selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, Wilson has never had a losing season. In his remarkable career, the Seahawks have won four NFC West divisions and a Super Bowl in 2014.

After the win, Wilson stated that he is looking forward to many more victories and Super Bowl appearances. “I’m excited about the next hundred,” he said. “There’s more championships. There’s more things we want to do.