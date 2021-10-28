RZA Talks Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Season 2 Finale



Wu-Tang: An American Saga follows the early days of the Staten Island-strong “fam” as they overcome struggles, obstacles and battles to form the ultimate ’90s hip hop crew. EBONY reporter Denzel Mooney chops it up with the one-and-only RZA, one of the executive producers of the series on his take on his thoughts on the actor Ashton Sanders who plays a younger version of him on the show, today’s season finale and what we can expect from the next season.

For more on the series, watch below as cast members Shameik Moore, Ashton Sanders, Erika Alexander and more share their thoughts on season 2.