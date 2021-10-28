|RZA Talks Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Season 2 Finale|Cop This Look: 4 Bad and Boujee 90s Sitcom Costumes to Rock This Halloween|Cantu Beauty Partners With the United Negro College Fund to Invest in Nontraditional Students at HBCUs|Ugandan President Calls Deadly Bombing a ‘Terrorist Act’|Five Tips for Living a Healthy Heart Lifestyle|Civil Rights Trailblazer Claudette Colvin is Seeking to Have Her Arrest Record Expunged|This Black-Owned Gift Wrapping Company Is Elevating the Gifting Experience|A Tech School Blossoms in the Bronx|Black Creators Say TikTok Audio Trends Are Perpetuating Digital Blackface|Dave Chappelle Addresses Controversy Surrounding His Nexflix Special

RZA Talks Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Season 2 Finale

RZA of Wu-Tang-Clan. Image:Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Hulu.


Wu-Tang: An American Saga follows the early days of the Staten Island-strong “fam” as they overcome struggles, obstacles and battles to form the ultimate ’90s hip hop crew. EBONY reporter Denzel Mooney chops it up with the one-and-only RZA, one of the executive producers of the series on his take on his thoughts on the actor Ashton Sanders who plays a younger version of him on the show, today’s season finale and what we can expect from the next season.

For more on the series, watch below as cast members Shameik Moore, Ashton Sanders, Erika Alexander and more share their thoughts on season 2.

