Scarface Receives Kidney Transplant From His Son

On Wednesday, the rapper Scarface received a life-saving kidney transplant from his son, Chris Jordan, reports Complex.

Brad Jordan, more famously known as Scarface, had been suffering from kidney failure since April 2020 after battling COVID-19.

Back in March of 2020, he was one of the first hip-hop artists to go public with his COVID-19 diagnosis, Chron.com reported at the time.

After feeling sick and coming down with a 103-degree fever, the “Mind Playin’ Tricks On Me,” rapper took himself to the emergency room. When he showed no signs of improvement after being released, he later tested positive for the virus when he returned to the ER.

Scarface went public to share the seriousness of the virus and how it was affecting his health.

“This whole three weeks has been an ordeal,” he said in an interview with his Geto Boys partner Willie D. “It’s the craziest [stuff] I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I felt I was gonna die.”

“I’m not all the way out of the woods yet,” he added.

Scarface’s health continued to decline and in October 2020, he took to Twitter to ask for kidney donors.

“I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” he wrote.

I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020

In July, Scarface announced on the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast that he was a match with his son Chris for the transplant.

“A couple of days ago .. well Friday they called me and said I was a match with my son,” he said. “So it’s any day now.”

Chris explained that he didn’t hesitate in giving his dad his kidney.

“I just told him when everything was going down, ‘Hey man, you don’t have to go through that. If I’m a match, I’ma do it,” Chris said in the interview.

Many took to social media to offer their well-wishes to the Jordans.

J Prince, who discovered Scarface and founded Rap-A-Lot Records, shared a photo of the Jordans giving thumbs-up to the camera, congratulating them both on successful surgeries.

“Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys,” Prince wrote. “I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹.”

“My mentor @brothermob 👑 Got a new kidney, ” T.I’s caption read. “From his son no less…

#GodIsGood#KingOfThaSouth👑“

After their procedures, Chris shared photos on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “What a journey it’s been. Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!!”

“Thank you all for the prayers. @brothermob love you, family,” he added.

He also shared a video of himself paying a visit to his dad’s hospital room.

“You saved my life, boy,” Scarface says, holding his son’s hand. “I love you.”

“I love you, too, Dad,” Chris says back.

While in recovery, Chis also updated his bio on Instagram to include the hashtag #LivingDonor.