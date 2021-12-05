|5 Throw Blankets to Wrap Around Your Body as You Netflix and Chill|‘The Lovely Bones’ Author Alice Sebold Apologizes to Man Exonerated in 1981 Rape|You Can Now Visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture From Anywhere in the World|Serena Williams to Publish Her First Children’s Book|Descendents of a Displaced Black Community Are Reparations from the University of Georgia|Re-Up The Vibes With D’USSÉ XO and Riedel’s Limited Edition Glass Set|For The Love Of Hip-Hop: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia’s Verzuz Was The Culture At Its Finest|EBONY Rundown: Mary J. Blige Announces New Album, Ari Lennox Breaks Silence Following Arrest, and More|A Peek into Louis Vuitton’s ‘Virgil Was Here’ Menswear Show|Straight Flexin’: 10 Best Dressed Women You Need On Your Timeline This Week

Serena Williams to Publish Her First Children’s Book

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tennis superstar and entrepreneur Serena Williams is set to publish her first children’s book, CBS News reports.  

Williams made the announcement on her Instagram, saying that the book will be about her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian’s doll Qai Qai. 

“Since realizing @RealQaiQai’s ability to spread joy to our own family and also millions of others around the world, we’ve wanted to tell her story in every way possible,” Williams said. “We are so proud to announce Qai Qai’s first book, The Adventures of Qai Qai, a story about the power of friendship and imagination.” 

Back in 2018, Williams created Qai Qai for her daughter; the doll became a social media phenomenon. Since that time, the doll has gained 353,000 followers on Instagram, over 25,000 followers on Twitter, and more than 3.2 million followers on TikTok. 

In 2020, Williams made the doll available for others to purchase on Amazon. The doll’s product description for the site states that it “stands up for bossing up and chasing your dreams.”

“Storytime is such an important pillar of our bedtime routine, like so many others around the world,” Williams said in a statement. “Qai Qai is a special member of our family and we hope The Adventures of Qai Qai will give others a new way to welcome Qai Qai into their home.

According to its website, the book will be about Qai Qai helping Baby Girl, her best friend, learn to believe in herself as she prepares to perform at her upcoming dance recital.

“But what if I’m not good enough?” Baby Girl says in an excerpt from the book.

“Girl!” Qai Qai answered. “You’re already good enough when you walk in the door! Come on, let me show you.” 

The children’s book will be ublished by Feiwel and Friends and illustrated by Yesenia Moises, an Afro Latina illustrator.

The Adventures of Qai Qai will be available on all platforms on September 27, 2022. 

