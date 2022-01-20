|Sha’Carri Richardson’s Doc ‘Sub Eleven Seconds,’ Executive Produced by the Late Virgil Abloh, to Premiere at Sundance|Basketball Player Lusia Harris’ Legacy Redefined the Limitations So Many Had Placed on Female Athletes|This Black-Owned Market Is Bringing Healthy Food Directly to Your Door|Executive Producer and Philanthropist Cheryl Polote Williamson on Her Call to Action|Rihanna Has Dropped a Valentine’s Day Collection Just in Time for You to Cop for Bae|Sen. Tim Scott Set to Release Memoir ‘America, A Redemption Story’ in August|EBONY Rundown: Sidney Poitier Cause of Death Revealed, Officers Charged in Shooting of 8-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl, and More|Mississippi Renames Street After Blues Legend Bobby Rush|TikTok Influencer Dies After Video Game Altercation|Halle Berry, H.E.R., and Jennifer Hudson Among the Nominees of the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Doc ‘Sub Eleven Seconds,’ Executive Produced by the Late Virgil Abloh, to Premiere at Sundance

Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.

Before his passing, fashion trailblazer Virgil Abloh executive produced a documentary featuring track star Sha’ Carri Richardson and the film will premiere at Sundance this week, Blackfilm.com reports.

According to the film’s description, Sub Eleven Seconds, “is a poetic imagining of the quest of Sha’Carri Richardson, a young track & field athlete, to achieve her dream of qualifying for the Olympic Games. Sprinting the 100-meter dash is one of the most expressive feats a human being can attempt; what is it like to spend years of one’s life dedicated to clocking the shortest conceivable time? A rumination on time, loss, and hope, Sub Eleven Seconds distills the proverbial “10,000 hours” along Sha’Carri’s path to master her craft, as she seeks to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds on the world’s stage.”

“Time is my blessing and my curse, “Sha’Carri says in the trailer. “On the track, I’ve been blessed to run fast. Off the track, time has cheated me. You don’t know when something or someone will be taken from you.”

The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Bafic and produced by Chloe Sultan & Mahfuz Sultan

“Over a year ago, Virgil, Chloe, and I promised each other we’d start making films,” wrote Sultan on Instagram, adding, “We miss dreaming with you V, we are so infinitely infinitely infinitely grateful to you.”

The 24-minute doc was shot over two days in June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon during the U.S.A. Track and Field Olympic Trials.

