Photo Essay: the Family of Sidney Poitier Remembers the Man and His Legacy, With Love

“There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first. He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laughter was infectious. We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts. Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us. He will live on in us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren—in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness. His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity.

We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to every single one of you for the outpouring of love from around the world. So many have been touched by our dad’s extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his fellow man. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back.“

—The Family of Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier with his sisters Dolores (left) and Ruby (right) at a tribute for him at the Museum of the Image. Image: Robin Platzer/Getty Images.

Family time with his first wife Juanita Hardy and their children. Image: via Instagram/@sidney_poitier_

Poitier, with his first wife Juanita, signing the GoldeneBuch of the City of Berlin (Schöneberg City Hall). Image: Harry Croner/ullstein bild via Getty Images.

Ever the playful dad, horsing around with his daughters Anika and Sydney. Image: via Instagram/@anika.poitier.

Sidney Poitier, with Brooke Shields (far left), and his daughters Sydney and Anika. Image: Garcia/Stills/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

Sidney Poitier at the Celebrity Tennis Tournament in Monaco with his second wife Joanna Shimkus and their two daughters Anika and Sydney. Image: Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images.

Sidney Poitier, photographed August 3, 1982, with wife Joanna Shimkus, far right, and daughters Anika and Sydney Tamiia. Image: Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images.

Sidney Poitier and daughters attending the Andrew Young for Congress Support Committee Dinner Dance on June 10, 1970 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City. Image: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

June 10,1970, Sidney Poitier chatting with one of his daughters. Image: Santi Visalli/Getty Images.

Sidney Poitier with his daughters accepting an award at The 32nd Annual NAACP Image Awards. Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

Sidney Poitier, with his family during the 32nd Annual NAACP Image Awards. Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

Poitier, the family man, surrounded by his 6 gorgeous daughters. Image: Joyce Ostin.

Poitier with his daughters Gina Poitier-Gouraige (left) and Beverly Poitier Henderson (right). Image: via Instagram/@beverlyphenderson.

Sidney Poitier, age 90, hanging with his daughter Beverly Poitier Henderson, his granddaughter, and great grandkids. Image: via Instagram/@beverlyphenderson.

Poitier chasing after his great granddaughter Sydney on the beach. Image: via Instagram/@beverlyphenderson.

Poitier with his first wife Juanita Hardy (left) and second wife Joanna Shimkus (right). Image: via Instagram/@beverlyphenderson.