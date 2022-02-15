|Simone Biles and Long-time Boyfriend NFL Player Jonathan Owens Are Engaged|Nigerian-British Besties Take Center Stage in Nikki May’s Tantalizing New Novel ‘Wahala’|University of Alabama Names Hall After First Black Student, Replacing Ku Klux Klan Leader’s Name|Mayor Eric Adams Swears in Eddie Gibbs, a Former Convict, to New York State Legislature|5 NBA Players Whose Style Is Lit|Rapper Moneybagg Yo Is the Latest Face for Outwear Company Moose Knuckles|Kodak Black Shot at Justin Bieber’s After Party in Los Angeles|EBONY Rundown: Eminem Takes a Knee at Super Bowl Halftime Show, Super Bowl Halftime Show, Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Reportedly Split, and More|Purdue University Police Officer Pins Black Student to the Ground by the Neck, Almost Suffocating Him|Beyoncé’s Stylist KJ Moody Shares His Love of Ivy Park’s Newest Drop

Simone Biles and Long-time Boyfriend NFL Player Jonathan Owens Are Engaged

Image: Twitter/@simonebiles

We’re less than two months into the new year, and Simone Biles already has much to be excited about. The Olympic gymnast took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that she is now engaged to longtime boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

“WOKE UP A FIANCÉE,” Biles tweeted along with a photo from the proposal. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!”

According to Texas Monthly, Biles and the Houston Texans safety met on social media ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“I didn’t know who she was,” said Owens. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

Ironically, the pandemic set the stage for the pair to get to know one another better due to the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics and NFL summer training camp.

“We ended up hanging out right before the pandemic,” Owens said. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

Even when the athletic couple returned to work, they continued to nurture their romance. Over the summer, at the conclusion of the Summer Olympics, Biles shared with EBONY that she enjoyed visiting Owens at practice and training camp.

 “I get to go to a lot of my boyfriend’s practices, which I’ve never been to, for their open camp,” said Biles. “It’s been really exciting just to be home and a little bit normal.”

So far, no wedding plans have been announced.

