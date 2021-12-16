Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent to Develop ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series

Murder Was The Case, a detailing of Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial is currently being developed as a series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz, Deadline reports.

Titled A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case, the series is the second installment of Starz’ hip hop anthology. Also in development, A Moment In Time: The Massacre, which details 50 Cent’s ongoing rivalry with rapper The Game, that pitted G-Unit against music executive Jimmy Henchman, and the murder-for-hire plot that would send Henchman to prison for life.

As he ascended into global superstardom, Snoop’s life hung in the balance as he was charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by McKinley Lee (also known as Malik), who was Snoop’s bodyguard at the time. The trial took place during the release of Snoop’s classic debut album Doggystyle, featuring the hit single “Murder was the Case.” Although the attention he garnered from the trial pushed sales of the album to over 5 million albums, the violent lyrics in him the popular single was used against him during the trial. The film will examine Snoop’s experience throughout the trial, including his time with his defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, who had repped OJ Simpson the year before.

Snoop shared his excitement about the film-adaptaption of his life-changing trial.

“I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case,” Snoop said. “This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”

“Murder Was the Case is an incredible story,” added 50 Cent. “Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”