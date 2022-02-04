Spike Lee to Direct New Colin Kaepernick Docuseries

Spike Lee is set to direct a new ESPN docuseries on EBONY’s November 2021 digital cover star Colin Kaepernick, Yahoo Sports reported.

ESPN Films announced that the project features extensive interviews and access to Kaepernick’s personal archive to give “a full, first-person account of his journey.” The project is a part of Disney’s first-look deal with Kaepernick’s Ra Vision Media.

Along with Lee, former ESPN personality Jemele Hill is a producer.

Hill took to Twitter to announce her involvement in the docuseries.

Very excited to be part of this historic collaboration #Lesssgooooo https://t.co/2vKR8IOGCM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 3, 2022

Kaepernick drew attention in 2016 for protesting police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem as quarterback of the San Franciso 49ers. In the aftermath of his protest, he became a polarizing figure and has not received another opportunity to play in the NFL. Eventually, he filed a grievance against the league alleging collusion by team owners in October 2017. His case was settled in 2019.

The new docuseries is Kaperneick’s latest foray into content creation. In October 2021, he released his critically acclaimed Netflix series Colin In Black White about his early life which was directed by Ava DuVernay.

In an interview with EBONY, Kapernick spoke about why he perseveres in the fight against injustice.

“And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way,” he said. “And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared. But in that process, I’m also not gonna let you bury my future. I’m gonna continue to do work on the acting and producing side, continue to do the work with Know Your Rights, and make sure we are having an impact. I think that’s the beauty of us collectively—we are not one-dimensional.”

The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films and produced by Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks.

Further details on the project will be announced at a later date.