|Spike Lee to Receive the Directors Guild of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award|Jimi Hendrix Estate Files Lawsuit Against His Bandmates’ Heirs Over Copyright Accusations|Buy This: 7 Loafers That’ll Update Your Wardrobe|Black TikTokers Critical of the Lack of Media Attention On Lauren Smith-Fields Who Was Found Dead After a Bumble Date|NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree to Receive Congressional Gold Medal|Jay-Z and Meek Mill Support Bill to End Rap Lyrics From Being Used as Criminal Evidence|Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s National President Cheryl A. Hickmon Passes Away|Afrofuturism Comes to Carnegie Hall with New Citywide Festival|Sha’Carri Richardson’s Doc ‘Sub Eleven Seconds,’ Executive Produced by the Late Virgil Abloh, to Premiere at Sundance|Basketball Player Lusia Harris’ Legacy Redefined the Limitations So Many Had Placed on Female Athletes

Spike Lee to Receive the Directors Guild of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Spike Lee Reveals 'She's Gotta Have It' Season 2 Release Date
Image: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com.

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Motion Picture Direction at the 2022 Directors Guild of America Awards, Variety reports. He will be the first Black director to receive the award in the guild’s 86-year history.

In a statement, DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter paid tribute to Lee’s remarkable career as a director.

“Icon. Trailblazer. Visionary. Spike Lee has changed the face of cinema, and there is no single word that encapsulates his significance to the craft of directing,” her statement read. “From his groundbreaking Do the Right Thing, BlacKkKlansman, and everything in-between, to his signature ‘double dolly’ shot, Spike is an innovator on so many levels. His bold and passionate storytelling over the past three decades has masterfully entertained, as it held a stark mirror to our society and culture. And while he is no stranger to huge commercial success, he is also the beating heart of independent film. Even as countless filmmakers call Spike their mentor and inspiration, he continues to devote his time to teaching future generations how to make their mark. We are thrilled to present Spike with the DGA’s highest honor.”

Lee previously received a DGA Honor back in 2002 for “distinguished contributions to our nation’s culture in support of filmmaking,” a DGA Award nomination in the feature film category for BlacKkKlansman in 2019, and in the variety/talk/news/sports specials category for American Utopia in 2021.

Since making his directorial debut with She’s Gotta Have It in 1986, Lee directed iconic films such as School Daze (1988), Do the Right Thing (1989), Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Jungle Fever (1991), Malcolm X (1992), Crooklyn (1994), Inside Man (2006), and Da 5 Bloods (2020).

See Also
Celebrities and Luminaries Honor Sidney Poitier

In 2019, Lee won his first Academy Award for BlacKkKlansman in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

The 74th DGA Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!