Spike Lee Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Academy-award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, Deadline reports.

According to the terms of the creative venture, Lee will be directing and producing narrative features for the streaming giant. Additionally, Netflix will be investing in Lee’s vision to cultivate aspiring talent and increase diverse representation throughout the entertainment industry.

In a statement, Lee confirmed the new partnership.

“There Is No Better Way For Me And My Company 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks To Begin The New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott And Tendo-Da Fearless Leaders Of NETFLIX, Lee said in a statement.

“Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus On The New Diverse Storytellers,” he added. “YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

“Throughout Spike’s incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining,” added Scott Stuber, who serves as Head of Global Film at Netflix. “We’re privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn’s very own to the world.”

Previously, Lee has collaborated with Netflix on four projects: most recently Da 5 Bloods, She’s Gotta Have It, based on his debut film, which he wrote and directed, the one-man show Rodney King, and the film See You Yesterday, which he also produced.

